ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An armed man was unsuccessful after attempting to rob a woman inside a parking garage in downtown St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was getting into her parked car in the Kiener West garage in the 600 block of Pine when she was approached by an man between the ages of 45 and 55.
The woman told officers that the man demanded money and lifted up his shirt, revealing a gun in his waistband.
After the woman told the robber that she did not have any money, he ran off.
No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
