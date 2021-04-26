EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An hours-long standoff on the Martin Luther King Bridge ended after police tased a reportedly armed man.
Before 3 a.m. Monday, a motorist assist call was sent out. An officer on scene noticed the subject had a gun in his waistband, and the officer requested the weapon be secured but the subject would not comply, according to the Illinois State Police Department. A standoff lasting over two hours then ensued.
The standoff ended when officers tased the man. He was then taken into custody without further incident.
The bridge was closed while the situation unfolded. The lanes were reopened to traffic around 5:15 a.m.
