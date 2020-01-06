COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement is looking for an armed suspect who they say took a cash register from a gas station in the Metro East.
Collinsville police said the armed robbery happened at the 4-0-2 Quick Shop on Morrison Avenue just before 7 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The store employee tried to open the register but police said the suspect smashed the keyboard before the drawer opened.
When the employee tried to open a second register, the suspect grabbed the machine and took off, police said.
If you have any information on the crime or were in the area at the time, please contact Detective Sergeant Kueckle at 618-344-2131 ext. 5138 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
