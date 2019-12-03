KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An armed robbery suspect is on the loose in Kirkwood.

Police said the man entered a business in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday. He allegedly approached the counter and showed a knife while demanding cash.

Robbery suspect 112719

Police released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for an armed robbery in Kirkwood on Nov. 27, 2019.

After getting the money, the suspect ordered the employee to the back of the store before he left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.