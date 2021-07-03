AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An armed man was wounded after barricading himself inside a home and threatening to shoot St. Louis County officers during a lengthy standoff.
Just past 1:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a home in the 9800 block of Chesterton Drive in Affton for a suicide attempt. Once there, they spotted a man, armed with a long gun, walking in and out of the home. Despite demands from officers on scene, police said he refused to put down his gun.
The man then fired several rounds and threatened to shoot officers during the standoff. Police said the man walked into the backyard and raised his gun towards police. Two officers shot at him, striking him. Emergency crews transported the man to a hospital. He has life-threatening injuries.
Later on Saturday, 32-year-old Bryan Hill was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He'll be held on a $250,000 cash only bond.
The two officers, a 29-year-old and 34-year-old, were not injured during the shooting. St. Louis County said the 29-year-old officer has six years of law enforcement experience while the 34-year-old has 10 years.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
