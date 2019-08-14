FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Authorities arrested a Franklin County man accused of tasing his estranged wife during an argument inside her home Tuesday afternoon.
Officers arrived to the 100 block of Cheyenne Crest in Krakow for a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, a 29-year-old woman told authorities that her estranged husband, 32-year-old Tyler Bailey, arrived to her home and threaten to take her children.
Police said the woman ordered Bailey to leave or she would call 911.
The man allegedly left but returned 30 minutes later. The 32-year-old then reportedly pulled out a taser and discharged it into her stomach after being told to leave again.
Deputies said the woman fought back but Bailey pulled out a pistol during the scuffle. The victim yelled for her young daughter to call for help after he took her cell phone.
The man reportedly jumped into a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt and fled the scene before officials could arrive.
Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office spotted the car traveling eastbound on Highway 100 from Washington, Mo.
The deputy attempted to stop the speeding car before losing sight of it.
Witnesses later told detectives that the Cobalt crashed near Highway 100 and Highway V. As they canvassed the area, Bailey's car was found in the driveway in the 4000 block of Highway V.
Investigators found a taser and a handgun as they took him into custody.
Bailey was charged with burglary, domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.
