UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) ---Police are searching for a would-be robber who attempted to rob a Washington University faculty member late Sunday night.
Police said a male faculty member and his wife were walking down the 6300 block of McPherson near the Washington University campus around 11:15 p.m. when an armed man demanded their belongings.
After discovering that the couple had nothing valuable on them, the suspect fled.
No injuries were reported, police say.
The Washington University Police Department sent a security alert to the students about the robbery attempt Monday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
