JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for an armed kidnapping suspect who forced a woman to drive him from a St. Louis County parking lot Monday evening.
St. Louis County detectives were investigating a stolen car and used a tire deflation device to disable it around 6 p.m. The three people who were inside of the car ran from the vehicle when it stopped near Buzz Westfall Plaza. Two of the suspects, males between 19 and 23 years old, were tracked down and taken into custody after foot pursuits.
The third suspect allegedly approached a woman who was in her car in the Aldi parking lot at 8445 Lucas and Hunt Road. The man, who was reportedly armed with a gun, then entered the woman’s car and demanded to be driven out of the area. After several minutes of driving, the suspect was dropped off in a nearby residential area. A 5-year-old was in the woman’s car at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
A description of the third suspect has not been released. Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.