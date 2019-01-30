ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man attempted to rob a South St. Louis Burger King Tuesday night.
According to police, a black man in his 20s, wearing a dark hat and bandana, entered the Burger King drive-thru on Hampton Ave just after 11 p.m. to place an order. As the suspect pulled up to the cashier window, he allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee.
Officials said the worker immediately backed away from the window and called police.
The suspect fled the scene in an unknown car without taking any money.
No one was injured during the attempted robbery, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
