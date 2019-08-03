ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in North County arrested an armed man who ran away during a traffic stop overnight.
St. Ann officers were patrolling the area near Charlack around 1 a.m. when they attempted to stop a car for issues with the licenses plates.
The driver refused to stop and reportedly jumped from his car near Wheaton and Meridian near Interstate 170 and took off running.
Authorities said an officer chased the man who pulled out a gun but didn't shoot.
Officers blocked off an area surrounding Old Hanley Road and Meridian, where the man was holed up in a nearby home.
The suspect was taken into custody around 2 a.m. after he surrendered to officers at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
