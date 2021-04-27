WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police in Washington are releasing the name and photo of the man they believe pointed a gun at the head of a 21-year old woman in a Target parking lot and demanded a ride Monday. Police say based on surveillance video, they've identified the suspect as 45-year old Chad Stone.
Angela Webbe told News 4 that the victim is her daughter and had just gotten off of work, and the two were on a video call.
"A minute or two into the conversation she looks behind herself and goes, 'What are you doing?' And the guy tried to open her car door," she said.
Webbe said the man pointed a gun at her daughter's head, but eventually lowered it when her daughter agreed to give him a ride. She said at that point, her daughter was able to quickly drive away to safety.
"I was scared out of my mind but I was trying to be calm for her," she said.
Police are asking the public to call them if they see Stone, but not to approach him because he's considered armed and dangerous. Detectives are actively searching for Stone, but are unsure where to find him because he's homeless. Detective Sergeant Steve Sitze said officers arrested Stone a couple of weeks ago after an armed incident at an apartment.
"He knocked on the front door and tried to force his way into the apartment with a handgun," he said.
Sitze said detectives were able to identify Stone as the suspect in that incident from the victim's description, but the victim was unable to identify the suspect. He said detectives had to release Stone until they could gather more evidence to get charges filed.
