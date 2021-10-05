ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over the weekend, heavily-armed suspects were caught on camera breaking into cars in garages in south St. Louis County. The suspects were armed with AR-rifles, checking car doors, breaking into some, then entering into residents' garages. These crimes are on the rise all over the St. Louis metropolitan area.

"They blatantly broke into her car, they trashed her whole car. They didn't break into mine. I think they just checked the doors and walked past, but they got into the garage with the garage door opener," one Oakville resident said.

Suspect raises gun to security camera during South County break-in Heavily-armed suspects were caught on camera breaking into cars in garages in south St. Louis County. This one family was shocked by what they saw, as they became the latest victims to an increase in break-ins and thefts across the St. Louis region.

This resident, wanting to remain anonymous, reached out to News 4 after realizing those suspects were armed. He didn't know until after he reviewed his home security footage. It's something he says, he hadn't seen in recent car-related theft incident reports.

St. Louis County police are asking for surveillance footage from 10 Oakville neighborhoods that were also hit last weekend, which include, the 5600 block of Chalet Forest, Pinetop Court, Cripple Creek Drive, 5600 block of Wickershire, 7600 block of Fine Oaks Place, 2400 block of Boardwalk Place Drive, 7000 block of Willow Branch Court, 6100 block of Clifton Oaks Place, 3000 block of Cambridge Point Drive, and 2900 block of Royal Point Drive.

These car-related theft incidents, aren't just happening in Oakville. Law enforcement in Sunset Hills, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Florissant, other parts of St. Louis County and Jefferson County say armed break-ins and car thefts are becoming increasingly common.

"They go to large neighborhoods where there's lots of targets if you will and all they do is walk around and check those door handles," said Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Grant Bissell.

Bissell and other law enforcement officers across the region say, you should expect suspects to be armed and never approach them.

"Be very very cautious. The best thing to do if somebody is breaking into your home or vehicle, call 911," Bissell warned.