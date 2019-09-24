ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers from the North County Police Cooperative say a suspect wanted for a murder Sunday morning has been taken into custody.
According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot to death in a residence in the 6400 block of Wellsmar Avenue around 5 a.m.
Officers say Theodis Polk, 28, who was charged with his murder, along with armed criminal action, robbery, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, was taken into custody Thursday evening in North City.
