NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Normandy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a potential suspect in the death of Gerrian Green.
Green, 16, was gunned down near Bermuda Elementary School around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say Green and Korrie Black got into an argument, resulting in Green's death.
Green's mother Talisa Townsend told News 4 that her daughter was present when her Green was shot and she wants to ask the shooter why he pulled the trigger.
Black reportedly fled the scene in a 2001 white Pontiac Grand Prix with Missouri license plates MR2 V9P. All of the car's windows are heavily tinted.
Authorities say Black is 5'10 and weighs 122 pounds but did not release details about what he was last seen wearing.
Black is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.
Anyone with information, should contact Normandy Police or dial 9-1-1.
