MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- The Madison Police Department is searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous in connection with a gun battle in August.
Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Oreido Morris Thursday with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearms, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Officials said a gun fight erupted in the 1500 block of 4th Street on Aug. 27 involving occupants in two cars. The suspects involved, believed to be armed with long rifles, fired in excess of 20 rounds at each other.
No one was injured during the shooting but nearby homes and cars were struck by bullets.
While investigation the shooting, police identified Morris as one of the suspects allegedly involved.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about Morris' whereabouts should contact the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300 or leave an anonymous tip at 618-877-1926.
