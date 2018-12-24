BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Illinois are on the lookout for a burglary suspect.
The Bloomington Police Department said the suspect, who has been identified as Floyd Brown, was linked to a residential burglary that occurred Sunday evening.
The 39-year-old may have been injured in a multi-vehicle accident after officers reportedly spotted him fleeing while investigating ongoing burglaries.
Police believe the suspect may be trying to find a way back to his home in Springfield, Illinois.
Brown is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him but instead call 911 or the non-emergency line at 309-820-8888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.