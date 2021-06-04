CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Arkansas woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.
On May 24, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I was notified that a Dodge Grand Caravan traveling on Interstate 44 near mile marker 198 was displaying red and blue lights while attempting to initiative traffic stops. Just before 1 p.m., a deputy spotted the van speeding down the roadway and pulled it over.
Two people were inside the van when the deputy approached it. The driver was identified as Taffee M. Hall from Texarkana, Arkansas. The passenger’s name was not released, but court records state he was from Akron, Ohio.
The driver of an SUV that pulled up behind the deputy during the traffic stop reported the driver of the van activated red and blue lights and attempted a traffic stop. The man said he was a retired law enforcement officer and knew the van was not affiliated with any law enforcement agencies. The man told authorities a lightbar was on the dashboard, but after the van drove past the deputy’s vehicle, the occupants threw it on the shoulder.
After the people inside of the van refused to roll the windows down further than an inch or exit, the deputy used his patrol-issued ASP baton to break the driver’s side window. Hall exited the van after a corporal arrived on the scene. The passenger was taken from the van after a third officer arrived.
Hall and the male passenger requested medical treatment, which they received before being medically cleared, court records state. During a search of the van, authorities reportedly found a marijuana pipe with marijuana residue in the center armrest. Hall and the passenger denied ownership of the items.
Hall was taken to the Crawford County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, exceeding the speed limit, possession of drug paraphilia, unlawfully displaying red and blue lights and impersonating a law enforcement officer. The passenger was also arrested, but his charges have not been released.
According to court records, the arrest was captured on dash camera video. That video has not been released to the public.
