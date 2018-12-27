STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A toddler was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ste. Genevieve County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials report that a vehicle carrying six people from Little Rock, Arkansas crashed into a rock bluff on northbound Interstate 55 at mile marker 153 around 3:40 p.m.
Paris Jackson, 1, was pronounced dead following the crash. The five other people inside the vehicle, who ranged in age from 1 to 35, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
According to the crash report, none of the people inside the 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander were using a safety device at the time of the crash.
