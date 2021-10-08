POTTSVILLE, Ar. (KMOV.com) -- A first-time mom and dad are thankful their newborn is alive after the help from a police officer.
Joe Chronister said his 3-week-old son was choking on anti-gas drops and he was not moving at all.
Officer Cody Hubbard, a 23-year-old rookie with the Pottsville Police Department, was doing traffic control when answered the call for help. A parent himself, he prayed the whole way there.
The whole way that I was heading there, I was saying a prayer because I didn't want the worst that was going through my mind to happen," Hubbard said.
The infant’s breathing was labored as he tried to get air, leaving his parents and grandmother feeling panic and helplessness as the child struggled.
When the officer arrived, he immediately began life saving efforts. He recalled training that he had recently attended and began the Heimlich Maneuver for infants.
In just a few moments, the parents’ paralyzed panic turns to gratitude.
“Got him breathing and got him crying, which is a good thing,” Chronister said. “He saved my baby’s life.”
“Thank you so much for saving Grady’s life,” Chronister said. ” We’re grateful for it.”
