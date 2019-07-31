PHOENIX, Az (KNXV/CNN) – An Arizona man says he learned his mother’s body was sold to the military for ‘blast testing.’
Jim Stauffer is one of many families who gave the bodies of loved ones to the Biological Resource Center with the understanding they would be used for scientific purposes.
Read: FBI found 'bucket of heads, arms and legs,' bodies sewn together at Ariz. body donation facility, agent says
Stauffer donated his mother Doris’ body in 2013 after she battled Alzheimer’s. He trusted the Biological Resource Center to get her brain to neurologists who could learn more about the disease.
Years later, Stauffer says he found out that his mom’s body, according to Reuters, was sold to the U.S. Military.
"She was then supposedly strapped in a chair on some sort of apparatus, and a detonation took place underneath her to basically kind of get an idea of what the human body goes through when a vehicle is hit by an IED. Every time I dream about my mom, I told you she was a quiet person, this person in my dream was angry,” he said.
Stauffer’s home contains memories of Doris and things she loved. Still on display is a small box filled with the only 6 ounces of her ashes her son got back.
"He stole a lot more than my mom's body...every time there's a memory, every time there's a photograph you look at there's this ugly thing that happened just right there staring right at you. She will never be forgotten here,” Stauffer said.
Stauffer is suing the Biological Resource Center. The center’s owner, Stephen Gore, was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to running an illegal enterprise in 2015.
