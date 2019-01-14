ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ariana Grande has rescheduled her St. Louis concert because she is headlining Coachella.
The singer’s April 13 show at the Enterprise Center has been rescheduled for July 6.
According to Enterprise Center, all tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the new date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.