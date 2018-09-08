ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating after gunfire erupted at an apartment in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
Officers arrived to an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Pennsylvania Ave around 6 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers were approached by a 19-year-old woman who was struck during the shootout.
According to court documents, the woman told officers that she arrived at the suspect’s apartment with 20-year-old man.
Shortly after the pair entered, the suspect, 40, noticed the woman had a gun in her waistband. An argument broke out after the suspect told them that guns weren’t allowed in his home.
During the dispute, the suspect left his apartment only to return moments later with a gun. The 40-year-old man began firing shots at the pair.
Authorities said the 20-year-old man returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.
One of the bullets hit the male victim in his stomach and leg. He was transported to a local hospital. The woman was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment at the scene.
Hours later, the suspect arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
It is unknown if any formal charges were issued.
The investigation is ongoing.
