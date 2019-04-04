ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An argument over the amount of items inside a woman's shopping cart at Schnucks led to shots being fired in South City.
According to police, Tationna Thompson, 20, was in the checkout line at the Schnucks on South Grand when a woman made a comment about how many items she had in her cart on March 17.
The comment erupted into an argument inside the grocery store.
Thompson then followed the shopper outside in the parking lot where she allegedly pulled out a gun and continued yelling at her.
No shots were fired in the parking lot and both woman left, police said.
Moments later, Thompson reportedly pulled up in a Chevrolet SUV next to the shopper near South Grand and Chippewa. Officials said she leaned her head and body out of the SUV and fired two shots at the shopper.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Thompson was charged with one count of assault, one count of unlawful use of weapon, and one count of armed criminal action.
The investigation is ongoing.
