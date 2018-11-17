POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com)- Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man after an argument over a bicycle turned deadly Saturday morning.
Witnesses notified authorities after two men started fighting around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Woodrow and Henry. As officers arrived to the scene, they found a 59-year-old man lying in a ditch.
Emergency crews transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Several witnesses told police that Skylar Carter, 25, of Poplar Bluff was involved in the fight and fled the scene on foot. Moments later, Carter returned to the scene and turned himself in.
During a police interrogation, Carter said he got into an argument with the victim over a bike.
He was charged with one count of second degree Murder and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.