PARK HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenager is in custody after allegedly hitting another girl with a car in a Park Hills park Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirmed to News 4 the two girls were involved in an altercation at Columbia Park when one of them drove into the other. The girl who was hit was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. The girl who was driving the car was detained.
No other details have been released.
