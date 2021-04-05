BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged after shooting another man in Berkeley on Easter Sunday.
Clarence Martin III, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Tyrice Patton, 41, was found with gunshot wounds in the 6000 block of Madison Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Police said he was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment and later pronounced dead.
According to multiple witnesses, Patton was intoxicated Sunday night and got into an argument with Martin, police said. The argument turned physical and then Martin shot Patton with an assault rifle.
Martin is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.
The Berkeley Police Department has requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
