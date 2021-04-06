FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fight in St. Louis County escalated into a shooting Tuesday, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized.
According to police, around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Canfield Drive after witnesses reported a man had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, and EMS took him to the hospital where he later died.
Another person involved was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said the people involved knew each other and an argument escalated to a physical altercation before the shooting. At least one person involved fled the scene before police arrived.
