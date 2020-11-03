ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An inmate was shot in the shoulder during an argument at a halfway house in St. Louis Monday.
According to police, the inmates were arguing at the house in the 5000 block of Cote Brilliante when one of them got a gun and shot the other in the shoulder before 12:30 p.m.
The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No other details have been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.