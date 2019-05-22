ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Friday, the Argosy Casino in Alton will close for the second time in a month due to flooding.
The casino announced it will close on May 24 at 6:00 a.m. It was previously closed from May 3 to May 16.
"The recent extensive rains combined with already elevated river levels continue to create flooding conditions on area roadways and limits access to our property. Our guests are encouraged to visit our other area mychoice properties - Hollywood St. Louis Casino & Hotel or River City Casino & Hotel." said Steve Peate, Vice President and General Manager. “We will continue to work diligently to resume operations once we can ensure the safety of our guests and team members."
