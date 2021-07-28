(KMOV.com) — The Indians added injury to insult for the Cardinals in the fifth inning of Wednesday afternoon's game.
With the score 7-2 in favor of Cleveland, Indians starter Zach Plesac ran an 0-1 fastball inside on Nolan Arenado, hitting the Cardinals All-Star third baseman in the right arm, near the elbow, with the pitch. Though Arenado wears a guard on his front elbow, the pitch tailed inside and left a mark on his backside arm to put a scare into the St. Louis dugout and fan base.
After getting some attention from Cardinals trainer Adam Olsen and manager Mike Shildt, Arenado stayed in the game to run for himself in the top of the fifth. Though he initially went out to field his position in the bottom half of the inning, further conversation with the training staff led to Arenado exiting the game at that point. He was replaced in the lineup by Edmundo Sosa.
The team released an update later in the game indicating Arenado had been removed with a "right forearm contusion," listing his status as day-to-day. The Cardinals have an off-day Thursday before welcoming the Twins to Busch Stadium Friday night.
Arenado had a base hit in addition to the HBP Wednesday to raise his average to .261 with an .819 OPS on the season. He also left his mark on the game defensively with another of his signature bare-handed plays on the third inning.
Nolan Arenado was removed from today's game due to a right forearm contusion. His status is day-to-day.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 28, 2021
Arenado leads the Cardinals with 20 home runs and 61 RBIs for 2021.
