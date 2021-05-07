ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nolan Arenado ended his media briefing Friday with kind words for former Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols, saying he is his favorite player.

"Can I say one more thing," Arenado said before exited his Zoom media appearance, "Albert Pujols - I love you man. You're one of the greatest to ever play this game. I hope you get to go out the right way. I'm just a huge fan. I hope you hear this one day because you know you're my favorite player."

The Angels suddenly released Pujols Thursday, leaving many to ponder what the future holds for the future Hall-of-Famer.