ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — An efficient outing from Miles Mikolas actually put the Cardinals in a bind Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Though Mikolas only required 71 pitches to sail through five innings, two of those pitches came to their final resting place on the other side of the outfield wall. Hence, the bind.
Home runs by Jonathan India and Nick Castellanos put the Cardinals on the wrong end of a 4-0 score by the top of the third. But then the Cardinals offense did something unusual relative to its recent efforts when facing daunting deficits early in games.
They kept at it.
For the first time this season, the Cardinals came from behind to win a game in which they trailed by as many as four runs. Nolan Arenado punctuated the comeback with a towering home run in the eighth inning that broke the tie and gave the Cardinals the 6-4 lead. With scoreless efforts from Genesis Cabrera, Alex Reyes and Giovanny Gallegos to seal the deal, the Cardinals won the game by that same score, breathing life into their precarious postseason aspirations.
“The focus is winning,” Arenado said. “To this point, the year hasn’t been what we expected. And individually, I feel that. But there are a lot of games left. A lot of room, and we’re still in this thing. So the focus is on finding ways to win ball games and that’s it. That’s all I want to do. That’s all I’m focused on.”
It was Paul DeJong who announced in the bottom of the third inning that this time, the Cardinals would decline to go gently into that good night. Though the Cardinals shortstop had experienced waning playing time due to limited production offensively, a wrist ailment for Edmundo Sosa has kept DeJong as a regular in the lineup in recent days.
His presence was a blessing for the Cardinals Saturday, as DeJong’s first home run since August 12 ignited the pilot light for the St. Louis offense. Later in the inning, Tommy Edman scratched across another run with an RBI single. The Cardinals had life.
“We just grinded throughout,” DeJong said. “We knew we had to win this game. Coming down to the wire here. So it’s all hands on deck where we’re just playing in that playoff mentality of ‘What can I do right now to help this team?’”
It wasn’t all smooth sailing, as the Cardinals had to overcome a letdown in the fifth in which a run was taken off the board by video replay. With Harrison Bader and DeJong at the corners, pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter grounded a potential double play ball sharply to the right side. When the throw from Jose Barrero evaded the outstretched glove of Joey Votto to complete the turn, the Busch Stadium crowd cheered the latest development in the home team’s comeback bid.
Replay review, however, dinged Bader for a play that would have been universally praised in a bygone era of the game. Bader’s aggressive slide to break up the double play veered too far off course, ruled the umpires. Though it’s debatable whether the direction of his slide actually impacted the throw in any way, the optics were enough to draw the call.
“Definitely new school baseball,” Shildt said. “Letter of the law. By definition, they got it right.You know, I’m all about safety. I’m all about making sure player health takes place. But I’m also all about playing the game with some old-school, get after it, break up a double play. Wasn’t even really any contact, but by the letter of the law, they nailed that.”
Too often this season, that’s been the kind of moment that turns into an omen for the Cardinals. Part of the reason that didn’t happen Saturday: heroics from Nolan Arenado.
After expressing frustration at his own performance following Friday’s game, Arenado helped steer the club back on track an inning after the replay mishap went against them. With a little help from former Cardinal Max Schrock in the left field corner, Arenado ended up at third base with his first triple since July 25.
“Got a little lucky,” Arenado said.
There was nothing lucky about the slider Arenado drilled deep into the St. Louis night in the eighth inning. Arenado got all of it, and jubilantly rounded the bases before greeting his elated teammates—and then the home fans, with a curtain call.
“A lot better vibe,” Arenado said of his mood after carrying the Cardinals offense Saturday, which opposed his belief that he had let it down in Friday’s defeat. “Winning ball games is a lot better than losing, for sure.”
For as sturdy as he's been for the Cardinals in his debut season with the team, Arenado is rarely satisfied. It's an aspect about which even his teammates like to poke fun.
“He’s probably going to finish with 30 homers and 100 RBI, and he hates it,” Mikolas said of Arenado, articulating a testament to the sincerity behind the superstar’s work ethic.
A player so driven toward greatness, Arenado relishes the big moments and shows tenacity in celebrating them. When the excitement dies down, though, Arenado is back to discussing the fundamentals of what goes into a memorable home run. He’s committed to the nuances of the sport that allow moments like Saturday’s to become repeatable.
“Today I was really working on trying to work above the baseball,” Arenado said. “That’s what me and the hitting coaches were doing. Working above the baseball. More center field. Make sure the ball is not fading into the outfield, make sure it’s true backspin. Just those little things, working on it. It’s been a battle.”
Arenado’s description of the search for consistency at the plate would also apply to the Cardinals’ season, at large. It’s been a battle. At times, the Cardinals appeared destined to lose it. But considering the unlikely events of Saturday night in downtown St. Louis, it might be wise to let the calendar run its course before counting the Cardinals as dead in the water.
