First Annual Fall Night for the Fallen
St. Louis Hero Network / Facebook

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – On Wednesday night, 150 restaurants will honor four local first responders who died in 2019.

The First Annual Fall Night For The Fallen will take place at restaurants across the area to benefit the families of Nick Hopkins, Michael Langsdorf, Chris Moore and Jake Ringering.

According to the St. Louis Hero Network Facebook page, each participating business is deciding which percentage of their proceeds they would like to donate to the families of the fallen first responders.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

