BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two area schools announced they would be closed Tuesday following the Catholic Supply assault and shooting Monday in West County.
Christ Prince of Peace School said they would be closed in response to the Catholic Supply assault and shooting Monday. The school is on Weidman Road, just north of the outlet mall where the shooting took place.
The Al-Salam Day School also announced it would close both the ADS-West and ECC’s building for all of Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, the Al-Salam Day School said it has been in constant communication with law enforcement authorities and were told there was no reason to close the school.
The school is located in Ballwin, Mo. north of the outlet mall where Catholic Supply is located.
The school will reopen on November 26, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
The Normandy Crosscurrents program has also delayed its field trip to the Al-Salam Day School.
As part of the program, students from Normandy High School travel to the Al-Salam Day School where they participate in a wide range of activities to help explore the cultures of the other school’s students and faculty.
The field trip was scheduled from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
