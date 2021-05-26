MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Area pools are expecting big crowds for Memorial Day, but staff shortages are still a major problem as water facilities re-open after COVID-19.
Aquaport in Maryland Heights had their soft opening Wednesday, and will officially open to the public Saturday. They are still looking to hire, the same as many other pools across the metro area. Aquaport was closed last year due to the pandemic and major renovations, and should be ready for the public this weekend.
"The pool should be running top notch," said Adam Peper with Maryland Heights Parks and Recreation. "All of the filtration systems are new, we’ve divided up the bodies of water so things work more efficiently."
Masks will still be required when entering and exiting on the upper deck, but not down below by the pools. The same rules apply at the EDGE Aquatic Center in Ellisville and the Kirkwood Aquatic Center.
At almost every aquatic center, pool memberships are up but staffing is down. places are looking for life guards, front desk workers, and concession workers. In Kirkwood, they are seeking swim instructors. St. Louis City's staff shortage is so bad, they can’t open the three main outdoor pools: Chambers, Fairgrounds, or Marquette until they get more employees.
For those looking to apply to area aquatic centers, here is are resources to do so:
