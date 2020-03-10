ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis is not currently recommending cancelling any large gatherings, but while more and more events are canceled or postponed around the country, there is growing concern about the potential economic impact should major events be canceled in St. Louis.
The St. Patrick's Day parade is four days away, and is a draw for thousands of people downtown.
The Blues and Battlehawks, along with March Madness, are all moving forward with scheduled games.
As the number of coronavirus cases around the country increases, even if the larger events go on as scheduled, there is concern that businesses overall will feel the pinch with a general economic slowdown.
“At this point we know we will see lost revenue, no way around that,” said Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed. “But the more people take the proper precaution, the more we stop the spread,. the better off and stronger we're going to be.”
Reed said he plans to make a request from the budget director to come up with projections, but at this point, it's really too early to truly tell the impact COVID-19 would have in the region.
“Obviously this is a challenge for our country, and any sort of economic relief will be driven at the federal level,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “We'll do what we can regionally to keep our economy strong. We’ll be smart, be smart in our decisions, and see what the future holds.”
Page added the county is watching what happens on the coasts and what happens globally.
While he said the situation is significant, it's tough at this point to put any sort of numbers on what it will cost communities in the region.
