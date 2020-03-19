ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis health care providers announced the postponement of all elective procedures beginning Monday so doctors and nurses can help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made by BJC HealthCare and its partners at Washington University School of Medicine, Mercy, SSM Health and its partners at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, and St. Luke’s Hospital.
This means any procedure, or surgery that can be delayed eight weeks or more without risk to the patient will be put off. The measure will allow doctors and nurses to help in other areas where they are needed, including testing for coronavirus.
“This measure is intended to ensure that only urgent or time-sensitive procedures are provided, to protect our caregivers and the communities we serve, and to conserve the resources needed for the COVID-19 health crisis," the health systems said in a joint statement. “Our regional health systems have been working together, and will continue to do so, to consistently and transparently address issues our communities are encountering during this epidemic.”
The measure is in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
