ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several St. Louis area hospitals have reached the COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline for employees.
The deadline for both Barnes Jewish Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital systems have passed. BJC said majority of employees have complied, but there are currently 45 staff members who are suspended. Those who are suspended will be terminated if they don't comply by October 15th, according to BJC. Every employee at St. Luke's Hospital is currently vaccinated.
News 4 also checked into where other hospital systems stand. Thursday is the deadline for both Mercy Hospital and SSM Health. SSM Health said the vast majority of their nearly 40,000 employees have gotten at least one dose.
As mandates take effect in institutions across the country, an Employee Law Attorney in Indiana is weighing in on if terminated employees could take any legal action.
"It's not an employee's decision just not to get vaccinated and expect not to see adverse consequences. Those folks, absent other extraordinary circumstances, wouldn't have a cause of action," said attorney Stephanie Hahn.
Nationally, this week, United Airlines announced it's terminating employees who are not vaccinated, and New York's deadline for teachers is Friday. Meanwhile, the White House is still a few weeks away from implementing the requirements for large private companies.
