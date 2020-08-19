ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As college students prepare to head back to campus, some local universities worry that reopening their doors may mean inviting COVID-19 outbreaks.
But even with those concerns, and schools canceling in-person classes around the country, several local universities plan to remain open.
Leaders say it's not a matter of if students will get COVID-19, but when.
So News 4 asked several area colleges if they're prepared for a potential outbreak.
Three days into the new school year St. Louis University, student Bryce Lackland said he feels safe walking around campus.
"I was really excited," he said. "I missed campus, I miss my friends"
The sophomore was one of 3,500 students tested for COVID-19 during move-in week. Of that number 22 students, less than one percent, tested positive.
The university said it has over 150 beds set aside for isolation and quarantine.
"It made me feel at ease, because safety precautions were taken," Lackland said.
But in other parts of the country, schools like the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill are cancelling in-person classes and sending students home.
St. Louis native Irfaun Karim is a freshman, now forced to move back home after 130 students reportedly tested positive during the first week of classes.
"Yesterday was pretty much a disaster if I can say how it is," Karim said. "It kind of frustrates me because the university said they've been prepared for so long and they can't even prepare for two weeks."
Closer to home, Alexis Elizabeth Randolph said she is worried for her first day of sophomore year at Washington University.
"I am a little bit anxious because I know other state schools are going back to campus and experiencing different issues," she said.
Rob Wild, Wash U's Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs said the university has 400 isolation beds and more than 150 quarantine beds if needed.
"When you open there will be COVID in the community, we will have students who we test when they return who will test positive, we just need to all to prepare for that," Wild said.
Everyone living on campus will have their own room.
Randolph said she's living off-campus this year in case the school has to temporarily close.
"As a low-income student that has had a tough home life, personally for me I need to know where i'm going to be at," she said. "So for me moving off-campus is just a safer option."
Officials say every course held at Wash U is designed to move online if the school needs to cancel in-person classes.
The university said it's still working to finalize testing plans as students return in September.
