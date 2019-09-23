WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Striking GM workers have one week under their belts of walking the picket lines.

As the work stoppage moves into its second week, there are reports of progress being made, but the two sides are still far apart on some issues.

GM strike enters 2nd week with no clear end in sight The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.

Area businesses are keeping an eye on the strike, as striking workers get $250 dollars a week as strike pay and there is concern as they tighten their belts local businesses will feel the pinch.

Last week Peter Venezia, who owns Duke's Barbecue, delivered 125 meals to the Wentzville union hall to be passed out on the picket lines as a show of support.

"We felt good to give back in that way because these are the hard workers who support our business and so we felt like we need to give back to them," Venezia said. "And we're gonna do it again this week and keep continuing to do that."

Venezia says so far his restaurant has remained busy, but he knows that down the road that could change.

There's already been a noticeable decline in business at the Goat House Pub during the early morning.

It opens at 6 A.M. and caters to the workers from the third shift.

As the strike continues on, the ripple effect will become greater as workers spend less because they have less to spend.

The union says more than half of the workers at the plant live within 20 miles.

"Everybody in this community recognizes the hard work we do and the benefit it has for the community," said Glenn Kage, president of the Local 2055. "Our factory is the economic engine that is driving the economy in St. Charles County and City of Wentzville."

Kage said one of the most often-asked questions is how long the strike will last.

It's something he says he obviously doesn't know, but does say the workers are committed for the long haul.