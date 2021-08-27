ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The bomb & arson squad investigated a suspicious package near the Gateway Arch Friday morning.
Police tapped off the area around Luther Ely Smith Park in front of the Arch around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Officers asked everyone in the area to shelter in place while they closed several nearby roads.
Just before 9 a.m. police told News 4 the "all clear" had been given and their investigation into the package revealed no bomb or dangerous devices. The area has reopened.
