Police tapped off the area around Luther Ely Smith Park in front of the Arch around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Crime scene tape outside of the KMOV Building

Bomb & arson investigators closed off the area surrounding the Gateway Arch the morning of Aug. 27, 2021.  

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The bomb & arson squad investigated a suspicious package near the Gateway Arch Friday morning. 

Police tapped off the area around Luther Ely Smith Park in front of the Arch around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Officers asked everyone in the area to shelter in place while they closed several nearby roads. 

PHOTOS: Bomb Squad near Gateway Arch

1 of 6

Just before 9 a.m. police told News 4 the "all clear" had been given and their investigation into the package revealed no bomb or dangerous devices. The area has reopened. 

