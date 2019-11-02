ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) A new CBS competition show is searching for the best of the best.
And their first stop is in St. Louis.
"Tough as Nails" is searching for competitors to be a part of their 10-episode competition series. The show aims to focus on real people who are tough as a result of their physically demanding everyday job.
"Tough As Nails was inspired by my proud working-class family of farmers, gold miners, builders, and coal miners," said host and Executive Producer Phil Keoghan. "..I'm excited to celebrate the skills of those who sweat on factory floors instead of gym floors and those who wear work boots instead of workout shoes."
Keoghan was also the host and executive producer on the show Amazing Race.
Interested candidates can audition for the show at the Enterprise Center from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or online.
