TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in Troy, Missouri is waking up a millionaire!
The winning ticket was sold at FastLane on S. Lincoln Drive and matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a $1.9 million jackpot prize. The winning number combination was 10, 12, 19, 33, 37 and 42.
“Could you be holding the winning ticket? If you bought a Lotto ticket in Troy for last night’s drawing, please check it carefully,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “You can scan your ticket on the Missouri Lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if it’s a winner.”
The winner is urged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.