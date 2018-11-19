ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- You can host a special guest this holiday season. A guest that will take a long nap on your couch right after the Thanksgiving feast. This holiday season you can bring a local shelter dog.
Gateway Pet Guardians set a goal to clear out the shelter for the holidays. People can take a dog for a night or two. That piece of turkey you accidentally dropped on the floor will not go to waste.
“We still have a 11 or 12 dogs who are still looking for their invitation to Thanksgiving dinner,” Jill Henke said, Program Director for Gateway Pet Guardians. “More specifically, we have several dogs that would do best in a home without other pets and want all the snuggles for themselves.”
Gateway Pet Guardian will provide needed supplies such as food, medication, toys and a crate.
Those interested in hosting a dog can send an inquiry to foster@gatewaypets.com
