ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Are you getting calls from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration?
The Creve Couer Police Department is warning residents of scammers calling and warning of Social Security Numbers being suspended because of suspicious activity or being involved in a crime. Sometimes, police say the scammers would have you confirm your Social Security Number (SSN) to reactivate it or will ask for money or gift cards to keep your SSN or bank account safe.
Police say that residents need to know a few things about these calls:
Your SSN is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls you out of nowhere, and your bank accounts are not going to be seized.
SSA will never call to threaten your benefits or to tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do these things is always a scammer.
The actual number for the SSA is 1-800-772-1213 but scammers are putting that number if the caller ID. If you are worried about what the caller says, you can hang up and call the real SSA number to speak to the actual SSA. There, you should confirm with the real SSA before responding to a scam call.
You should never give any part of your SSN, bank account or credit card number to anyone who contacts you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.