ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some airlines are now requiring people to wear face masks onboard.
Next time you go to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, make sure you are wearing a mask as Southwest, American, Alaska and Contour Airlines are all requiring masks in the gate areas and on planes.
