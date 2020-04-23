ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Experts say many people are turning to drugs and alcohol as a way to cope during this difficult time.
In fact, alcohol sales are up 50 percent.
Tim Gorman, a clinical supervisor for Preferred Family Healthcare, said the increased consumption often stems from boredom and stress.
“Boredom, lots of anxiety. Lots of people are struggling with anxiety and depression right now,” Gorman said.
While there’s nothing inherently wrong with having a glass of wine or a cocktail, Gorman said people need to watch for an increase in consumption.
“When you take the combination of unprecedented stress, boredom and anxiety and you find yourself drinking more, naturally, problems are going to occur,” he said.
Gorman’s number one piece of advice for coping? Maintaining human connection.
"Talk to each other. Talk to loved ones, connect with friends, don't isolate. I have a lot of clients who are playing video games all day, sleeping all day. It's so important to maintain human connection at a time like this."
Preferred Family Healthcare is still available as a resource during this time. Simply email access@pfh.org to get in touch with someone who can help.
