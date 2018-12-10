ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The concern with holiday online shopping is having a package stolen right off of your front porch.
Here are the telephone numbers and links you'll need to file a claim if a package is stolen:
Amazon: (888) 280-4331
eBay: Click here to file a claim with the Resolution Center
FedEx: 1 (800) 463-3339
UPS: 1 (800) 742-5877
USPS: (800) 275-8777
In addition, remember to call your local law enforcement to report a stolen package in your area.
