ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The concern with holiday online shopping is having a package stolen right off of your front porch.

Here are the  telephone numbers and links you'll need to file a claim if a package is stolen:

Amazon: (888) 280-4331

eBay: Click here to file a claim with the Resolution Center

FedEx: 1 (800) 463-3339

UPS: 1 (800) 742-5877

USPS: (800) 275-8777

In addition, remember to call your local law enforcement to report a stolen package in your area.

