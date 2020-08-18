News 4's investigative reporters hit the streets to find out who was in compliance. Watch the above video for the full report.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Health officials say it's entertainment zones like bars and nightclubs that can be hotpots for spreading COVID-19 and curfews are crucial to curb the increase. So are rules working in St. Louis City and County?

In St. Louis City, bars and restaurants, must close at 11 at night. The rules in St. Louis County are different; bars are required to close at 10 p.m. and restaurants can stay open. 



