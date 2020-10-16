JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Oct. 16, 2000, a plane carrying Missouri Governor Mel Carnahan crashed along a hillside in Jefferson County. They had been en route to a rally for Carnahan’s Senate race against John Ashcroft.
Carnahan’s son Randy was piloting the plane and reported trouble with the attitude indicator around 7:20 p.m. He reported trying to use a back-up indicator that suggests he was looking at the instrument in the co-pilot’s position. The attitude indicator signals if the plane is headed up or down, banking right or left except the indicator apparently had gone haywire.
It was a foggy and cloudy night with heavy rain. Randy asked permission to turn to Jefferson City hoping it would get him out of the clouds. Air control told him to change course as needed.
Around 7:30 p.m. Randy continued to report he was having trouble and about five minutes later the tower couldn’t reach the plane. They tried six times but never got a response.
The plane, carrying both Carnahans and campaign advisor Chris Sifford, went down near Hillsboro, Missouri. No one survived the crash.
“We found wreckage is very small pieces spread over a large area,” Captain Ed Kemp, with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said.
The video above is from the day after the crash as News 4’s Ray Preston reports.
Mel's wife Jean went on to fill his place in the Senate race and won. She served two years before a special election was held.
